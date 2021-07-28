Starbucks’ (SBUX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SBUX. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.81.

Starbucks stock opened at $126.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.04, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.60. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $74.56 and a twelve month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,244,400,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Starbucks by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,265,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350,284 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $358,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,319,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,190,861 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $348,665,000 after purchasing an additional 863,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

