Starbucks’ (SBUX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SBUX. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.81.
Starbucks stock opened at $126.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.04, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.60. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $74.56 and a twelve month high of $126.32.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,244,400,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Starbucks by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,265,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350,284 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $358,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,319,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,190,861 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $348,665,000 after purchasing an additional 863,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.
See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.