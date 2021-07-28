State of Wisconsin Investment Board Boosts Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in IDEX were worth $11,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEX. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in IDEX in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC raised its position in IDEX by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,470,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,604. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $493,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX opened at $226.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.73. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.57. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $162.60 and a 1-year high of $235.76.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $685.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.34 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

IEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.71.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.