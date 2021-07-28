State of Wisconsin Investment Board Cuts Stock Position in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 389,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.60% of At Home Group worth $11,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in At Home Group by 46.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,428,000 after purchasing an additional 82,455 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in At Home Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in At Home Group during the first quarter worth about $16,866,000. CAS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of At Home Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,078,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,960,000 after buying an additional 645,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new position in shares of At Home Group during the first quarter worth about $5,740,000. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HOME shares. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. At Home Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.94.

HOME stock opened at $36.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.52. At Home Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $38.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.74 million. At Home Group had a return on equity of 61.69% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company’s revenue was up 183.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that At Home Group Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 22,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $800,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $276,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,001.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,694 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,830 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

