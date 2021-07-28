State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases 10,803 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,803 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $10,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,979,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,469,000 after buying an additional 560,471 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 990.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,133,000 after buying an additional 409,161 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 220.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 453,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,369,000 after buying an additional 311,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,194,000. 71.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LYV. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.13.

NYSE:LYV opened at $80.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.32. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.95 and a 1-year high of $94.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by $0.22. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 234.83% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The firm had revenue of $290.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

