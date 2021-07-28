State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.20% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $12,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $52.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $58.38.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.12 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total transaction of $240,143.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,607,603.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 3,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $191,526.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,545.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,684 shares of company stock worth $6,463,761. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on LSCC shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.