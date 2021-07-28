State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 19,028 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,028 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.06% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $10,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BR. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth $70,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $2,146,074.84. Following the transaction, the president now owns 68,783 shares in the company, valued at $11,695,861.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $219,108.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $171.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.20. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.77 and a twelve month high of $172.62.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.73%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

