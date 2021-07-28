State of Wisconsin Investment Board Trims Stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,408 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $10,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLNE. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 201,941.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 62,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after buying an additional 62,602 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,674,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

HLNE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $90.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.83. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.64 and a fifty-two week high of $97.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 0.82.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.17 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 52.77%. Hamilton Lane’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Hamilton Lane Profile

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.