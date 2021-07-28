Stealth Price Hits $0.10 on Exchanges (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $3.94 million and approximately $1,292.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stealth has traded up 44% against the U.S. dollar. One Stealth coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000257 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004796 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001012 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00040203 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00036800 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000822 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 38,758,016 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

