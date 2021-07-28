Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $64.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Steel Dynamics’ adjusted earnings and sales for the second quarter beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company is expected to gain from acquisitions as well as strong liquidity and efforts to expand capacity. The acquisitions of Heartland and United Steel Supply have boosted Steel Dynamics' shipping capabilities. The company is also expected to gain from its investments to beef up capacity and upgrade facilities. The electric-arc-furnace (EAF) flat roll steel mill will strengthen its steelmaking capacity and value-added product capability. However, slowdown in steel demand in the energy market is a concern. Lower energy prices are hurting demand in this market. The company’s steel fabrication operations also face challenges from higher input costs. Moreover, the steel industry is reeling under persistent overcapacity.”

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.50.

STLD stock opened at $61.09 on Tuesday. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $66.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.36.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 12.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $4,659,206.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,125,417.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $11,266,165.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at $60,320,389.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,745 shares of company stock worth $17,194,185 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 224.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 26.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

