Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Sets New 1-Year High at $32.40

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.40 and last traded at $30.68, with a volume of 11872 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $682.57 million, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.54.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The conglomerate reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $314.49 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 15.47%.

In other Steel Partners news, SVP Gordon A. Walker acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.48 per share, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,704. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Gordon A. Walker acquired 15,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $408,003.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,917,124. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 63.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPLP. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Partners by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Partners by 52.4% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 21,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steel Partners by 31.1% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 76,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 18,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Company Profile (NYSE:SPLP)

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, direct marketing, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

