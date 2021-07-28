Stelco (STLC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Stelco (TSE: STLC) in the last few weeks:

7/22/2021 – Stelco had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$49.00 to C$56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Stelco had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Stelco had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$54.00 to C$58.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Stelco had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$46.00.

7/12/2021 – Stelco had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$54.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

7/12/2021 – Stelco had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$45.00 to C$54.00.

7/7/2021 – Stelco had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/7/2021 – Stelco had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$38.00 to C$44.00.

6/16/2021 – Stelco had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a C$54.00 price target on the stock.

6/3/2021 – Stelco had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

STLC opened at C$39.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$35.27. The stock has a market cap of C$3.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -218.06. Stelco Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of C$7.65 and a 52 week high of C$39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.62, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Get Stelco Holdings Inc alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.56%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.