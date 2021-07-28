Stelco (STLC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Stelco (TSE: STLC) in the last few weeks:
- 7/22/2021 – Stelco had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$49.00 to C$56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/21/2021 – Stelco had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/16/2021 – Stelco had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$54.00 to C$58.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 7/13/2021 – Stelco had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$46.00.
- 7/12/2021 – Stelco had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$54.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/12/2021 – Stelco had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$45.00 to C$54.00.
- 7/7/2021 – Stelco had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/7/2021 – Stelco had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$38.00 to C$44.00.
- 6/16/2021 – Stelco had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a C$54.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/3/2021 – Stelco had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
STLC opened at C$39.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$35.27. The stock has a market cap of C$3.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -218.06. Stelco Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of C$7.65 and a 52 week high of C$39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.62, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.56%.
