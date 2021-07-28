Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) will announce $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Stellus Capital Investment also posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stellus Capital Investment.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 124.71% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.06 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCM. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 20,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCM opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. Stellus Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75. The company has a market cap of $262.48 million, a PE ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.03.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.50%.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stellus Capital Investment (SCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.