StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Hits New 1-Year High at $45.73

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.73 and last traded at $45.17, with a volume of 6338 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.26.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STEP. Zacks Investment Research raised StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on StepStone Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.30.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $76.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.68 million. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that StepStone Group Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.18%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in StepStone Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,583,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,676,000 after purchasing an additional 265,049 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in StepStone Group by 295.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,764,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812,621 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,591,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,689,000 after buying an additional 2,782,548 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,687,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,800,000 after buying an additional 786,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in StepStone Group by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,404,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,815,000 after purchasing an additional 411,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

