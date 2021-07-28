Sterling Construction (STRL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Sterling Construction to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.00 million. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 3.44%. On average, analysts expect Sterling Construction to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of STRL stock opened at $21.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.72. Sterling Construction has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $25.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $603.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

