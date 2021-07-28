Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 2,721 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 36,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 125,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTG opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.04. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $15.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $295.74 million during the quarter. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 37.50%. Equities analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

In other MGIC Investment news, EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $1,151,933.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,820,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

