Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 711 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMX. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 28,013.9% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,477,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,312,000 after buying an additional 1,472,408 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 13.5% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,808,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,855,000 after buying an additional 807,681 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 550.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,074,000 after buying an additional 585,072 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 25.1% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,623,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,275,000 after buying an additional 325,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,740,000 after buying an additional 191,666 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FMX opened at $82.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $86.86. The company has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.83.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.35. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Itau BBA Securities upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fomento Económico Mexicano currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.80.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

