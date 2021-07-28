Stifel Financial Corp Buys 1,300 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.06% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $473,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 109,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 23,750 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $429,000. 16.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund alerts:

Shares of MQY stock opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.65.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.