Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,444 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 3,805.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 17.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter.

SBI opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.69.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.0235 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

