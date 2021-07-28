Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vectrus were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEC. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Vectrus during the fourth quarter worth $22,061,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vectrus by 1,231.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,025,000 after buying an additional 130,680 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vectrus by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 916,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,996,000 after buying an additional 49,265 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Vectrus by 166.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 74,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 46,515 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Vectrus by 21.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 203,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 35,248 shares during the period. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

NYSE:VEC opened at $44.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.07 million, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.48. Vectrus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.83 and a fifty-two week high of $60.32.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $434.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.95 million. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 16.30%. Equities research analysts predict that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Vectrus Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

