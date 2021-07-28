Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 3,573 Shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 209,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 30,824 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 47,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000.

Shares of PFXF stock opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.19. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $21.42.

