Stifel Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 44.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,285 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REZI. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 104,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,772,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 79,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 8,148 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $974,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,966,000. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock opened at $28.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.57. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 2.57.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.38). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Resideo Technologies news, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $62,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

