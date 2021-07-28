Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Graphic Packaging Call Options (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 1,924 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,118% compared to the average daily volume of 158 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 14,831,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,484 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,090,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,408,000 after buying an additional 188,968 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,620,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,076,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,825,000 after buying an additional 447,381 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,476,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,925,000 after buying an additional 380,000 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

GPK traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $18.80. 48,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,476,349. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.22.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 26.79%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

