Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Momentive Global Call Options (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 640 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,108% compared to the average volume of 53 call options.

In other Momentive Global news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,444 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $262,195.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Momentive Global stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNTV stock opened at $20.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Momentive Global has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.12. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.23 and a beta of 1.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

