Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Polaris Put Options (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 5,686 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 470% compared to the average volume of 997 put options.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PII shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Polaris from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Polaris from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris by 445.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $130.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.56. Polaris has a 12 month low of $86.67 and a 12 month high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 63.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Polaris will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

