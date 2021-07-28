Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Kimco Realty Call Options (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 3,961 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,375% compared to the average volume of 114 call options.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.46.

NYSE:KIM remained flat at $$20.72 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 98,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,012,143. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $22.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.06.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 99.83%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimco Realty will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.12%.

In other Kimco Realty news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $1,982,519.50. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 26,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 143,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 137,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

