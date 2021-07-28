Stoneridge (SRI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Stoneridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Stoneridge to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Stoneridge stock opened at $27.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.02. The firm has a market cap of $755.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.72 and a beta of 1.44. Stoneridge has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barrington Research raised Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

