Stonnington Group LLC Acquires Shares of 10,000 Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 205,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,813 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,891,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,257 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $566,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 17,327 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MS. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,075 shares in the company, valued at $16,090,782.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MS opened at $96.79 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $45.86 and a 12 month high of $97.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.80.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

