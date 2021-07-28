Stonnington Group LLC Buys New Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 81,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,743,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $51,248,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $267,121.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 356,407 shares of company stock worth $110,030,350. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EL. Argus increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.04.

Shares of EL opened at $331.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $120.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.94, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.94. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $187.75 and a one year high of $333.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $310.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

