Stonnington Group LLC Invests $521,000 in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $52,000. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $364.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.58. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $256.51 and a 52-week high of $368.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

