Stonnington Group LLC Invests $781,000 in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4,720.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 69.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $202.53 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.58 and a 1 year high of $212.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $197.32. The company has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.16.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.97% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.09%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.08.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total value of $357,388.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,021.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,274 shares of company stock valued at $6,228,147. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

