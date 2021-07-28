Stonnington Group LLC Makes New $686,000 Investment in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 591.3% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.90.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $217,101.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $105,725,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,862,866 shares of company stock valued at $107,511,777. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CAG opened at $34.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.46. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $32.55 and a one year high of $39.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

