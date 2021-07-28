Stonnington Group LLC Takes $413,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $51.50 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.13 and a 52-week high of $53.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.03.

