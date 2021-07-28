Stonnington Group LLC Takes $485,000 Position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,650 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Zendesk by 1,428.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the first quarter worth $34,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Zendesk by 12.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $149.09 on Wednesday. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.19 and a 1-year high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.53. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $298.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Zendesk news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $5,785,357.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 835,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,134,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Inamarie Johnson sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.28, for a total value of $200,245.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,549 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,865.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,545 shares of company stock valued at $25,115,453 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Zendesk in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.38.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

