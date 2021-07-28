Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Has $430,000 Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 57.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,408 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $328.15. 17,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,204,128. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $316.50. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The company has a market cap of $348.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.89.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

