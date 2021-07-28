Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Invests $528,000 in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aramark by 11.0% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Aramark in the first quarter valued at $191,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARMK traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.75. 1,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,498,699. Aramark has a 52-week low of $20.31 and a 52-week high of $43.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.49.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Aramark will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

ARMK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.36.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

