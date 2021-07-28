Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vroom by 90.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,549,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477,398 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Vroom by 50,043.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,873,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,320 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vroom by 331.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,898,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,454 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 1st quarter valued at $112,769,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vroom by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,537,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,842,000 after buying an additional 1,668,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Vroom alerts:

In other news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 11,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $472,111.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,220.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lone Star L.P. Cgp2 sold 1,838,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $80,461,687.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,982,774 shares of company stock valued at $86,562,212. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

Vroom stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.98. The stock had a trading volume of 7,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,666. Vroom, Inc. has a one year low of $26.96 and a one year high of $75.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.12.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $591.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Vroom’s revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vroom Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.