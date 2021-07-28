Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Takes Position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 14,564 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,761 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 37,519 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 17,891 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,953 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $835,661.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $216,684.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 82.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CLR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.31. 1,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,207,241. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $40.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of -81.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.29.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

CLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.62.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

