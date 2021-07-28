Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.73. 845,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,881,314. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $142.09 and a 12-month high of $234.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.14.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

