Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Takes Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,626 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 62,109 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LVS shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.27.

Las Vegas Sands stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.17. 220,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,427,224. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $66.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.07 and a beta of 1.42.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.60% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

