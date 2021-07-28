Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Takes Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,101,000 after buying an additional 8,964,122 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,624,000 after buying an additional 2,047,276 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,661,000 after buying an additional 1,495,639 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $455,786,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,859,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,561,000 after purchasing an additional 807,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.50, for a total transaction of $29,755,465.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.79, for a total value of $818,843.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,888 shares of company stock worth $85,687,387 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC set a $361.97 price objective on Zoom Video Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $431.71.

Shares of ZM stock traded up $4.48 on Wednesday, hitting $372.02. The stock had a trading volume of 34,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,119,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of -1.47. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.00 and a 1 year high of $588.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $358.26.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

