Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $40.29. Strattec Security shares last traded at $40.03, with a volume of 8,022 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Strattec Security from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

The company has a market cap of $153.73 million, a PE ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Strattec Security by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Strattec Security during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strattec Security during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Strattec Security during the fourth quarter worth $630,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strattec Security during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

