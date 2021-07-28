Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Short Interest Update

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 242.9% from the June 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS SAUHY traded up $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.66. 6,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,865. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.59. Straumann has a 12-month low of $45.91 and a 12-month high of $92.23.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Straumann from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Straumann from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Straumann from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implant systems, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, clear aligner systems, and various materials for dental applications. The company offers dental implant systems for tissue and bone level; titanium, titanium alloy, ceramic, and mini dental implant systems; and guided and non-guided surgical instruments, as well as implant-borne prosthetics.

