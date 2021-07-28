StrongBox Wealth LLC Acquires 2,088 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 40.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.53. The stock had a trading volume of 266,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,988,713. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.50.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

