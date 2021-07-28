StrongBox Wealth LLC Has $6.16 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

StrongBox Wealth LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,573 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 70,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 752,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,877,000 after buying an additional 33,829 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,957,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,081,000 after buying an additional 271,793 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 214.5% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 74,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,139,000 after buying an additional 50,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 61,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after buying an additional 14,065 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.36. 23,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,772,881. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.99 and a 12 month high of $83.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.26.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

