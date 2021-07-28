StrongBox Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

StrongBox Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 90,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 12,085 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 48.2% during the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 16,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.00. 545,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,900,538. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.50. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.53 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

