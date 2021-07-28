StrongBox Wealth LLC Sells 36 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

StrongBox Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 price objective (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, upped their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.84.

AVGO traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $478.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,815. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $306.00 and a 52 week high of $495.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $469.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $196.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total transaction of $232,659.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,590 shares of company stock worth $713,926. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

