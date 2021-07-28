StrongBox Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

StrongBox Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.7% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $227,354,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 845.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 368,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,177,000 after buying an additional 329,391 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 606.0% during the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 353,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,919,000 after buying an additional 303,000 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,881,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,867,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,809,000 after purchasing an additional 170,311 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.66. The stock had a trading volume of 59,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,037. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.53. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $121.30 and a 12-month high of $159.59.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.