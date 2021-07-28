StrongHands (SHND) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $114.00

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. One StrongHands coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $420,061.31 and approximately $114.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, StrongHands has traded up 5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000177 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,642,629,156 coins and its circulating supply is 17,229,434,802 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

