Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $269.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,715. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.21. The stock has a market cap of $101.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.71, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $185.20 and a fifty-two week high of $269.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stryker stock. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 870 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.04.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

