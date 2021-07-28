Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Raised to $288.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $273.00 to $288.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SYK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, boosted their price target on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.17.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of SYK opened at $268.35 on Wednesday. Stryker has a one year low of $185.20 and a one year high of $269.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Stryker by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $204,017,000 after purchasing an additional 413,950 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,760,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.